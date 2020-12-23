GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.72

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.72 and traded as low as $103.80. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) shares last traded at $106.20, with a volume of 1,267,353 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 434.82 and a current ratio of 434.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £937.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

