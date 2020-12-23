Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.91

Shares of Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as low as $4.10. Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 1,873,364 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of £28.61 million and a PE ratio of -51.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Davies purchased 88,800 shares of Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,664 ($3,480.53).

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. It explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. The Company's flagship project is the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

