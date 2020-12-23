BidaskClub Downgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Hold

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,630 shares of company stock worth $7,281,447. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zumiez by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,030 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Zumiez by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zumiez by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zumiez by 56.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

