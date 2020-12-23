Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

