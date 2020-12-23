TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of TGTX opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

