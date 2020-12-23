Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34. Progenity has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harry Stylli purchased 152,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.