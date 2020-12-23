Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 52.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $432.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.88. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.