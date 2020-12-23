State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,056 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.52% of Exterran worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTN. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Exterran by 147.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,985 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

