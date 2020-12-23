Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 5,800 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 134,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. OFS Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFS. ValuEngine upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

