State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 55.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 30.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

BFST stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $413.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

