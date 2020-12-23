State Street Corp Has $3.73 Million Stake in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

State Street Corp grew its position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.08% of HF Foods Group worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 323.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in HF Foods Group during the second quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut HF Foods Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of HFFG opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $139.92 million during the quarter.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

