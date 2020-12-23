State Street Corp Sells 17,044 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,044 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 29.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 56.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $376.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

PKOH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

