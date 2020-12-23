Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 16,400 Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 407,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

