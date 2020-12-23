JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.90 Million Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Enstar Group worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 133.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter worth $92,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $207,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $198.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.05 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.