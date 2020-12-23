Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after acquiring an additional 577,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 761,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,693. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.