Head to Head Review: Ashford (NYSE:AINC) & Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hudson Capital and Ashford, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ashford has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.29%. Given Ashford’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Capital and Ashford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Capital $1.37 million 16.18 -$62.00 million N/A N/A Ashford $291.25 million 0.05 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.76

Ashford has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Capital and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A Ashford -60.48% -30.42% 5.13%

Summary

Ashford beats Hudson Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.