Reviewing Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and SOS (NYSE:SOS)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mogo has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mogo and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 5 0 3.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mogo currently has a consensus price target of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -34.08% -563.45% -11.36% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mogo and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $45.07 million 2.26 -$8.16 million ($0.67) -5.06 SOS $46.65 million 0.18 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Mogo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOS.

Summary

Mogo beats SOS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through. The company's platform delivers digital experience with various products all through one account. Mogo Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

