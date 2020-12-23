John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Mimecast by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

