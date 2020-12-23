State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.40% of W&T Offshore worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 374.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,163,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of WTI opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $317.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

