John M. Murabito Sells 13,986 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CI stock opened at $194.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.51. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after acquiring an additional 241,261 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

