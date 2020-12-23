Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report sales of $433.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.65 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $426.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Fabrinet stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $78.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 720,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 818.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 565,813 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 82.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 180,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

