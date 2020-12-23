Howard C. Draft Sells 15,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $161.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion and a PE ratio of -113.53. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $166.23.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.