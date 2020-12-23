Alison Nicoll Sells 70,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Upstart stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $48.66.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Company Profile

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.