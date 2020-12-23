Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Stephens

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target increased by Stephens from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

