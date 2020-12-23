NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Argus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.60.

NKE stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.82. The company has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,076 shares of company stock valued at $102,450,027 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

