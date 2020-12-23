BidaskClub Lowers DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Buy

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get DMC Global alerts:

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $643.85 million, a P/E ratio of -111.74, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.36.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $120,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $606,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DMC Global by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DMC Global by 400.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.