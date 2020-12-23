Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.88.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $360.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.71 and its 200 day moving average is $334.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

