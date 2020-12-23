Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NCBS. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

NCBS opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $683.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $139,393.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 22.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 31.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

