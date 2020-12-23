CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.35.

Shares of CRWD opened at $224.90 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $225.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of -468.53 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $786,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 962,431 shares of company stock valued at $148,985,652. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 469.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 67,276 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

