Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 120.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 66,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 435,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 559.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,406,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

