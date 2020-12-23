Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

Abiomed stock opened at $302.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $319.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.59.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Abiomed by 672.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $884,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

