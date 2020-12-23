BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,901,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315,828 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXRX. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. G.Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

