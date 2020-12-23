BlackRock Inc. Buys 521 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of ADC Therapeutics worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $925,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,366,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,166,000. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

ADCT opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

