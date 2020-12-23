CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 753,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 198,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,024 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

