Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.80% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 120,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CEMI shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

