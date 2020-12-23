BlackRock Inc. Has $6.24 Million Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Mesa Air Group worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187 in the last 90 days. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

