Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.18% of Ituran Location and Control worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 19.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.84 million, a PE ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

