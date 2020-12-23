Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 45,526 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.30.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $531.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.20.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

