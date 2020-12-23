BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 639.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 651,572 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 147.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

NERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

