Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $522,000 Stock Position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Cellectis worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLLS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

