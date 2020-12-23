Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,386 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.20% of Quad/Graphics worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAD. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 409.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 287,975 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 130,110 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 142,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quad/Graphics news, Director John S. Shiely acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUAD opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

