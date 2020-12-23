Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of NI worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NI by 482.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NI by 328.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NI during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NI in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NI by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NODK opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $356.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.24.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.85 million for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of NI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. The company's products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

