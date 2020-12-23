Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 18.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of EPZM opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

