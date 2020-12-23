Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 97.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TAST opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $325.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

