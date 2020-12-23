Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter.

DEF opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

