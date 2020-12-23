Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $435,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,326,111.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $5,128,509. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,446,000 after buying an additional 985,681 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 794,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,344.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 293,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,227.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 280,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 259,541 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

