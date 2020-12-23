Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KLIC. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

KLIC opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 129,125 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 169,944 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $23,172,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

