Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

CPK stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 494.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

