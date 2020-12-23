Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Get Delek US alerts:

NYSE DK opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.17. Delek US has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.