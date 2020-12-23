Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,018.91

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,018.91 and traded as high as $1,205.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,205.00, with a volume of 16,004 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,092.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,018.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £386.89 million and a P/E ratio of -34.83.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) news, insider Simon Dodd acquired 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

